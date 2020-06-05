Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AIFF invites bids for new I-League clubs for the upcoming season

By Pti

New Delhi, June 5: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday (June 5) invited bids for new clubs who would take part in the Hero I-League from 2020-21.

The bids have been invited from non-Hero I-League cities and includes names of several cities like New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, amongst others, according to an AIFF media release.

Prospective owners will be able to purchase the invitation to tender from the Football House in Delhi between June 10 and June 20 upon payment of Rs 4 lakh.

AIFF Technical Committee recommends less foreign players in ISL, I-League games from next season

"As per the invitation to tender, the entity that wins the bid will be granted the right to own and operate a new football club from 2020 onwards. The aforementioned club will have the opportunity (if applicable, and subject to qualification) to also compete in the AFC club competitions," the release said.

The previous season of the I-League saw 11 clubs, including AIFF's developmental outfit Indian Arrows, take part in the competition.

However, champions Mohun Bagan are set to merge with ATK and will play in the Indian Super League (ISL) next season.

More AIFF News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 15:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue