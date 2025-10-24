How does Virat Kohli fare in Sydney in ODIs? Can India star return to form at SCG?

Football AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC announce All-Indian squad for Tournament By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 19:07 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Chennaiyin FC, coached by former India international attacker Clifford Miranda, have announced a 24-man squad for the 2025-26 AIFF Super Cup.

The Marina Machans open their campaign against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on October 25 at Fatorda Stadium, followed by matches against East Bengal FC and Dempo SC at Bambolim's GMC Athletic Stadium.

Miranda, who becomes Chennaiyin's first Indian head coach, brings vast experience from his playing and coaching career, including a Super Cup title won with Odisha FC in 2023. He acknowledges the challenges of limited preparation time and a demanding schedule but expresses confidence in his all-Indian squad's potential and mentality.

The CFC squad features seasoned players like defender Pritam Kotal, midfield anchors Jiteshwor Singh and Lalrinliana Hnamte, alongside attackers Irfan Yadwad and Farukh Choudhary. Farukh echoed the team's readiness and enthusiasm to embrace the challenges ahead, especially the tight fixture schedule.

Miranda aims to leverage his deep understanding of Indian football to restore Chennaiyin FC's competitive edge and make a strong impact in the tournament. But it is to be seen how the Marina Machans can perform against the big giants such as East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, who will be playing the tournament with their overseas players.

Chennaiyin FC Squad for AIFF Super Cup 2025-26

Goalkeepers: Samik Mitra, MD. Nawaz, Mohanraj K.

Defenders: PC Laldinpuia, Ankit Mukherjee, Mandar Rao Dessai, Pritam Kotal, Vignesh D., Laldinliana Renthlei, Sk. Rajjak Ali, Klusner John Manuel Pereira, Raj Basfore

Midfielders: Farukh Choudhary, Jitendra Singh, Maheson Singh, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jiteshwor Singh, Karthick Thirumalai, Raman Singh Ngangom, Solaimalai R., Kingslee Fernandes

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Gurkirat Singh, Vivek S.