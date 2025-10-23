AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Teams, Groups, Schedule, Fixtures List, Venues - All You Need To Know

The AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 marks the sixth edition of India's premier national knockout football competition, organized by the All India Football Federation. The tournament has been shifted to Goa after previously taking place in Bhubaneswar for a couple of years.
Featuring 16 top teams from the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League, this season promises intense rivalries and high-stakes action, with the winner qualifying for the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Two preliminary stage.
The matches run from October 25 to November 22, 2025, with the group stage being held across Fatorda Stadium and GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa. The 16 participating clubs are drawn into four groups of four, playing single round-robin fixtures. Only the group winners advance to the semi-finals, making every match crucial.
All 13 ISL clubs and 3 top I-League sides qualified. Defending champions FC Goa and reigning ISL winners Mohun Bagan SG are top seeds in Groups B and A, respectively.
Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Inter Kashi FC
Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan SC, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala FC
Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC, Rajasthan United FC
Only the winners of each group will progress to the semi-finals. The winner will earn a playoff spot in the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Two. After the group stages, there a brief break for the November FIFA International Window, when India play Bangladesh (November 18) in their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Final Round.
The sixth edition of the Super Cup will begin with East Bengal FC taking on Real Kashmir FC, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Chennaiyin FC.
The matches will be played across two venues in Goa - GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, and the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.
October 25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC
October 26: NorthEast United FC vs Inter Kashi
October 26: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC
October 27: Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
October 27: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC
October 28: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC
October 28: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Real Kashmir FC
October 29: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC
October 29: FC Goa vs Inter Kashi
October 30: Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club
October 30: Rajasthan United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
October 31: Real Kashmir FC vs Chennaiyin FC
October 31: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC
November 1: Inter Kashi vs Jamshedpur FC
November 1: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC
November 2: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Punjab FC
November 2: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Bengaluru FC
November 3: Rajasthan United FC vs Mumbai City FC
November 3: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC
November 5: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC
November 5: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club
November 6: Rajasthan United FC vs Hyderabad FC
November 6: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
The Knockout match dates will be announced later.