India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND-W vs NZ-W match on TV and Online?

Stamp Opens Up About Recovery From Serious Knee Injury Ahead Of Comeback Fight At ONE 173

Punjab Kings appoint former India spinner as new Bowling Coach for IPL 2026

'It could have been Fatal in a few Hours': India star Tilak Varma reveals Chilling health scare after debut IPL Season

Jude Bellingham Reflects On Last Season With Real Madrid And Aims For Improvement In 2024-25

Football AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Teams, Groups, Schedule, Fixtures List, Venues - All You Need To Know By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 16:55 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 marks the sixth edition of India's premier national knockout football competition, organized by the All India Football Federation. The tournament has been shifted to Goa after previously taking place in Bhubaneswar for a couple of years.

Featuring 16 top teams from the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League, this season promises intense rivalries and high-stakes action, with the winner qualifying for the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Two preliminary stage.​

AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Schedule

The matches run from October 25 to November 22, 2025, with the group stage being held across Fatorda Stadium and GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa. The 16 participating clubs are drawn into four groups of four, playing single round-robin fixtures. Only the group winners advance to the semi-finals, making every match crucial.​

All 13 ISL clubs and 3 top I-League sides qualified. Defending champions FC Goa and reigning ISL winners Mohun Bagan SG are top seeds in Groups B and A, respectively.

Group A: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, Chennaiyin FC, Real Kashmir FC

Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Inter Kashi FC

Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan SC, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala FC

Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC, Rajasthan United FC

Only the winners of each group will progress to the semi-finals. The winner will earn a playoff spot in the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Two. After the group stages, there a brief break for the November FIFA International Window, when India play Bangladesh (November 18) in their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Final Round.

The sixth edition of the Super Cup will begin with East Bengal FC taking on Real Kashmir FC, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Chennaiyin FC.

AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Venues

The matches will be played across two venues in Goa - GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, and the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Fixtures List

October 25: East Bengal FC vs Real Kashmir FC

October 25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC

October 26: NorthEast United FC vs Inter Kashi

October 26: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC

October 27: Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

October 27: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC

October 28: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC

October 28: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Real Kashmir FC

October 29: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC

October 29: FC Goa vs Inter Kashi

October 30: Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club

October 30: Rajasthan United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

October 31: Real Kashmir FC vs Chennaiyin FC

October 31: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC

November 1: Inter Kashi vs Jamshedpur FC

November 1: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC

November 2: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Punjab FC

November 2: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Bengaluru FC

November 3: Rajasthan United FC vs Mumbai City FC

November 3: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC

November 5: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC

November 5: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club

November 6: Rajasthan United FC vs Hyderabad FC

November 6: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

The Knockout match dates will be announced later.