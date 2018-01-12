I League champions Aizawl FC hope to get back to winning ways

Aizawl, January 12: I League champions Aizawl FC will try to get back to their winning ways after losing against Mohun Bagan as they are slated to host Chennai City FC on their first home match in 2018 on Saturday (January 13).
Aizawl FC are trailing the League leaders Minerva Punjab by nine points having played two matches less and hence would be eyeing all three points against the Southerners.
Chennai City will play their penultimate away match of the season after showing their potential against Shillong Lajong to garner a hard-earned point from the capital city of Meghalaya.
Who's ready for #AFCvCCFC? Tomorrow at 2 pm! #tamizhanda #ccfc #football #ileague #heroileague pic.twitter.com/dfSImGGdOz— Chennai City FC (@ChennaiCityFC) January 12, 2018
Chennai City garnered four points from their last two away matches against Mohun Bagan and Shillong Lajoing and head coach V Soundararajan is brimming with confidence as they are set to face the champions.
"We've recruited more players from the rural areas this season and the boys are doing well. Aizawl will be our second last away match and we hope to have a better result in our home matches. Top 4 is still a possibility and we will fight in our remaining matches", said V Soundararajan.
Aizawl FC amassed 10 points from their first six matches and the champions will have to improve in their remaining matches. The exodus of crucial players following their fairy-tale season dented their squad but head coach Paulos Menezes is happy with his troop.
"We aren't in the market for new players and I'm happy with the squad. My players are good enough and we'll play to collect three points against Chennai City tomorrow."
The Portuguese coach clearly stated that title is their primary target and the players need to improve to attain the same.
"My players always bounce back after a bad match and I hope that trend continues. We can have no excuses and retaining our title is still the primary aim. The young players are doing well but they will've to improve," opined the Portuguese coach.
(Source: AIFF Media)
Match starts at 2PM
Live on Star Sports 2/Star Sports 2 HD
Live streaming on Hotstar and Jio TV