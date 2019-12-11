Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ajax 0-1 Valencia: Rodrigo knocks out last season's semi-finalists

By Jamie Smith
Valencias Rodrigo Moreno scored the lone goal to knock out Ajax
Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno scored the lone goal to knock out Ajax

Amsterdam, December 11: Valencia progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 1-0 win at Ajax, who will play in the Europa League in 2020 after finishing third in Group H.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Rodrigo Moreno scored the only goal in the first half as Albert Celades' men secured a surprise victory that means they finish top of the group, ahead of Chelsea in second spot, despite Gabriel's late red card.

Ajax reached the semi-finals last season, knocking out Real Madrid and Juventus during a thrilling run, but they were edged out by the La Liga side at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Tuesday (December 10).

1
2027112

Rodrigo headed wide in the second minute but scored the decisive goal midway through the first half, taking advantage of Joel Veltman playing him onside.

Ferran Torres shaped to shoot from outside the box but instead played a clever disguised pass into the feet of Rodrigo, who fired into the roof of the net.

Jaume Domenech reacted well to keep out a cross-shot from Hakim Ziyech that looked to be curling inside the far post, then Andre Onana denied Rodrigo at the other end.

Rodrigo continued to offer Valencia's main threat and went close again in the 55th minute, and Ziyech wasted a clear chance from six yards as Ajax grew increasingly nervous.

Noa Lang's acrobatic effort flew wide before Erik ten Hag sent on Klaas Jan Huntelaar, and Domenech had to save from Lisandro Martinez and Ziyech at the death.

Gabriel then saw red for appearing to headbutt Ajax captain Dusan Tadic in added time, but the 10 men held on to qualify.

What does it mean? Europa League beckons for Ajax

Ajax started the campaign with successive 3-0 wins, putting themselves in a dominant position, but they will play in the Europa League next year despite collecting 10 points.

The sales of Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt to Barcelona and Juventus respectively sapped the Eredivisie giants of their star power, with Valencia recovering from their 3-0 home loss in the reverse fixture to squeeze through.

Rodrigo stars in shock win

Spain striker Rodrigo hit the only goal in a 1-0 win away to Chelsea at the start of the group stage, and his strike on Tuesday again made the difference for Valencia.

Ziyech sitter costs Ajax

Few clear chances were created by the hosts, with the best of them falling to Ziyech midway through the second half. Set up by Donny van de Beek, Ziyech did not even hit the target from eight yards out, slicing his first-time shot wide of the post.

What's next?

Real Madrid visit Valencia in La Liga on Sunday (December 15), the same day Eredivisie leaders Ajax go to AZ.

More CHAMPIONS LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: INT 1 - 2 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 3:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue