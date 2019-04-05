Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ajax sign €12.5m Marin to replace De Jong

By Opta
Standard Liege star Razvan Marin to move to Ajax in the summer
Standard Liege star Razvan Marin to move to Ajax in the summer

Amsterdam, April 5: Ajax have announced the signing of Razvan Marin in a €12.5million deal that will see the midfielder replace Frenkie de Jong for the Eredivisie side ahead of 2019-20.

De Jong will depart for Barcelona at the end of the season in a switch worth a potential €86m but Ajax have already moved to bring in a successor.

Romania international Marin will join on a five-year contract from Standard Liege but the 22-year-old says he should not be directly compared to De Jong.

"I want just to be me," Marin said to Ajax's website. "I saw that everyone compared me with Frenkie but I think we are two different styles of players because he plays more in front of the defence.

"He stays there, he has good quality of passes, he can eliminate during the games. I'm more dynamic. I like to go into the opposition box, to score, to help my team with how I compete."

Ajax, two points behind PSV in the Eredivisie title race, face Juventus in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this month.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RSO 2 - 1 BET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 2:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue