Ajax target Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen

By
Jan Vertonghen

Kolkata, February 14: Ajax are reportedly targeting a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen after manager Erik ten Hag openly claimed that the club could make an effort to bring him back to Amsterdam in the summer.

Vertonghen arrived from Ajax in 2012 and he has gone on to become one of their best signings of the past decade. But the Belgian is now in the final six months of his contract and with no breakthrough with in talks with Spurs management, he is now free to speak to clubs.

Ten Hag has now claimed that he is looking to capitalise on the situation and offer him an option to return in summer.

"Jan has a history at Ajax, of course, we're following his situation very closely," Ten Hag told Dutch TV channel Ziggo Sport.

Mourinho however has not given up hope of keeping the 32-year-old. But a move back to his base could be tempting now, given he could get more game time over there.

Should he look for the Ajax deal?

Spurs' defence has been poor this season and Vertonghen has been at fault in many of them. He has been used as centre-back and left-back since the arrival of Mourinho.

In such a scenario, going out for a lesser competitive league makes sense while letting him go would be a fair deal for Spurs as well. They would reduce a big chunk of wage plus it would open up space for a defender.

Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 12:54 [IST]
