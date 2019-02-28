Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ajax targeting Manchester United prodigy Timothy Fosu-Mensah as Matthijs de Ligt replacement

By
Ajax targeting Manchester United prodigy Timothy Fosu-Mensah as Matthijs de Ligt replacement
Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Bengaluru, Feb 28: Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt is set to depart the Dutch this summer and the club is already preparing for life without their captain as they have reportedly lined up Manchester United youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah as his replacement.

The Dutch defender came through the ranks at Ajax before joining the Red Devils in 2014, making his senior debut for the club in February 2016. However, since his debut, he only managed to land 21 appearances and have spent the last two seasons on loan.

The versatile defender who can play in the right-back, centre-back as well as the defensive midfield is currently on loan at Fulham but has struggled for playing time in London. He is likely to return to United in Summer but reportedly United will let him leave on a permanent basis.

The Red Devils although rate the defender highly, however, they have apparently acknowledged the fact that at the moment he has little future in Old Trafford and it would be better for him to develop his game somewhere else.

Looking at the situation, his former side Ajax have apparently shown interest on the player and according to reports, the Dutch giants are eyeing a move to re-sign Fosu-Mensah in this summer transfer window.

The transfer fee for the deal, however, is still unknown but reportedly contacts have already been made between Ajax and Fosu-Mensah’s representatives.

United and Ajax share a good relationship with former keeper Edwin van der Saar serving as the current chief executive and last Summer they also did business for Daley Blind's move back to Amsterdam.

Ajax are in the market for a new central defender as they plot a replacement for the outgoing Matthijs de Ligt.

The 19-year-old Dutch captain is one of the most sought-after players in Europe with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus all heavily linked. But the latest reports have suggested that the centre-back is edging towards a move to the Catalan side who also signed his team-mate Frenkie De Jong in January.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 14:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue