Ajax targeting Manchester United prodigy Timothy Fosu-Mensah as Matthijs de Ligt replacement

Bengaluru, Feb 28: Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt is set to depart the Dutch this summer and the club is already preparing for life without their captain as they have reportedly lined up Manchester United youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah as his replacement.
The Dutch defender came through the ranks at Ajax before joining the Red Devils in 2014, making his senior debut for the club in February 2016. However, since his debut, he only managed to land 21 appearances and have spent the last two seasons on loan.
The versatile defender who can play in the right-back, centre-back as well as the defensive midfield is currently on loan at Fulham but has struggled for playing time in London. He is likely to return to United in Summer but reportedly United will let him leave on a permanent basis.
The Red Devils although rate the defender highly, however, they have apparently acknowledged the fact that at the moment he has little future in Old Trafford and it would be better for him to develop his game somewhere else.
Looking at the situation, his former side Ajax have apparently shown interest on the player and according to reports, the Dutch giants are eyeing a move to re-sign Fosu-Mensah in this summer transfer window.
With the possible departure of De Ligt at the end of this season, Timothy Fosu-Mensah is the name the board intends to seek to strengthen our defensive system. pic.twitter.com/Ur45glLNa3— 🇳🇱 AFC Ajax in English 🇳🇱 (@AFCAjaxEnglish) February 23, 2019
The transfer fee for the deal, however, is still unknown but reportedly contacts have already been made between Ajax and Fosu-Mensah’s representatives.
United and Ajax share a good relationship with former keeper Edwin van der Saar serving as the current chief executive and last Summer they also did business for Daley Blind's move back to Amsterdam.
Ajax are in the market for a new central defender as they plot a replacement for the outgoing Matthijs de Ligt.
The 19-year-old Dutch captain is one of the most sought-after players in Europe with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus all heavily linked. But the latest reports have suggested that the centre-back is edging towards a move to the Catalan side who also signed his team-mate Frenkie De Jong in January.