Ferguson forgives Klopp for waking him up to tell him Liverpool won Premier League

By Dejan Kalinic
Jurgen Klopp

London, July 28: Alex Ferguson revealed he was woken up by Jurgen Klopp as the German informed him of Liverpool's Premier League title win.

After guiding Liverpool to a first league title in 30 years, Klopp was crowned the League Managers Association (LMA) Manager of the Year on Monday (July 27).

Ferguson, a five-time winner of the award, congratulated Klopp on his win and said he would forgive him for the wake-up call after Liverpool were crowned champions.

"Jurgen, fantastic. We speak about Leeds spending 16 years in the Championship, but Liverpool, 30 years since winning that league, incredible," the former Manchester United manager told Sky Sports News.

"You thoroughly deserved it, but the performance level of your team was outstanding.

"Your personality runs right throughout the whole club. It was a marvellous performance.

"I'll forgive you for waking me up at 3.30am to tell me you have won the league! Thank you, but anyway, you thoroughly deserved it. Well done."

Liverpool claimed 99 points during the 2019-20 season, finishing 18 points clear of Manchester City.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 4:20 [IST]
