Alexander-Arnold and Guardiola earn monthly Premier League awards

By Ben Spratt

London, December 10: Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named November's Premier League Player of the Month, while Pep Guardiola was recognised as the Manager of the Month.

Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold played in each of the Reds' three league games in November, a 3-2 defeat at West Ham followed by 4-0 wins over Arsenal and Southampton.

The England man had a hand in five of the 10 goals Jurgen Klopp's men scored last month, scoring one and assisting four.

Besides Alexander-Arnold, who has seven assists in 2021-22, only five Premier League players have laid on more goals across the entire season than the four the defender created in three matches alone.

No player in November created more chances (10, tied with Callum Hudson-Odoi and James Ward-Prowse) or forged opportunities with a higher expected assists value (1.32) than Alexander-Arnold.

Heading into the latest round of fixtures, Liverpool still trail City, whose manager Guardiola oversaw three wins from three in November.

City were the sole side to win every match they played last month, while only Liverpool scored more than their seven goals and no team conceded fewer than their one (tied with Tottenham, who played just twice).

Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 18:20 [IST]
