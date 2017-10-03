Alexandre Lacazette will ask close pal Antoine Griezmann to join Arsenal

London, Oct 3: Arsenal star forward Alexandre Lacazette has revealed he wants his close pal Antoine Griezmann to join him at Arsenal.
The Gunners striker has scored four goals since his £46.5million move to the Emirates from Lyon although he is yet to get to his best form.
The Frenchman has stated that he would love his French team-mate Griezmann to leave Atletico Madrid and team up with him in North London.
Speaking to Match of the Day magazine, the hitman said: “We are very good friends and have lots of fun.
“Our nicknames for each other are Griezzy and Lacaz.
“If Griezzy visits me in London, I’m going to ask him to sign for Arsenal!
"We have a good chemistry and don’t need to talk to understand each other’s movements on the pitch."
Antonie Griezmann is a player who is likely to be in demand next summer and we expect Manchester United to be the frontrunners for the Frenchman.
The Red Devils were close to signing the Atletico Madrid man this summer but the deal did not materialise as Atletico were hit by a transfer ban. However, Barcelona also remain interested in the 26-year-old.
Lacazette also admits he has been stunned by his strike competition in England – and thinks he will struggle to win the Golden Boot in his debut season in the Premier League.
He said: “The main difference between here and France is there are A LOT of very good strikers here – Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Jamie Vardy, Alvaro Morata.
“It’s going to be a challenge!”
Lacazette has also insisted he has quickly settled into life in London but he is yet to adapt to the food.
He added: “Someone told me to avoid English food as it’s not very good for footballers!"