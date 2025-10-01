Football Alisson Injured And Ruled Out Of Chelsea Match Following Liverpool's Loss To Galatasaray Liverpool's Alisson is sidelined for the upcoming match against Chelsea due to an injury from the defeat against Galatasaray. Giorgi Mamardashvili will take his place. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Arne Slot has confirmed that Alisson will miss Liverpool's upcoming Premier League match against Chelsea. The goalkeeper sustained an injury during Tuesday's loss to Galatasaray. Alisson was hurt while making a crucial save against Victor Osimhen, who had previously scored the decisive penalty in the Champions League match in Istanbul. Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to step in for Alisson this weekend.

Liverpool's recent form has been concerning, with consecutive defeats following their unbeaten start to the Premier League season. Their loss to Galatasaray marked the first time since November 2020 that they failed to score in a group stage or league phase game, breaking a streak of 23 matches with at least one goal. Additionally, Liverpool have lost five of their last eight away games across all competitions.

The Reds' defeat in Istanbul was compounded by Dominik Szoboszlai's foul on Baris Yilmaz, which led to Osimhen scoring from the penalty spot. Cody Gakpo also had a chance cleared off the line just before the penalty was awarded. Despite these setbacks, Slot remains optimistic about his team's performance levels compared to last season when they won the Premier League title.

Slot expressed his disappointment but noted differences in performance compared to their previous match against Crystal Palace. "For me, this was a different performance on and off the ball [than against Palace]. In the first half we played quite well and had a big chance to go 1-0 up," he said.

Slot acknowledged that Liverpool are sometimes outsmarted in certain situations but refrained from blaming Szoboszlai for the penalty incident. He praised Galatasaray's smart play, saying, "They make a 20% penalty a 100 percent penalty." Slot believes his team is not far from reaching last season's level despite recent challenges.

The upcoming fixture against Chelsea presents another tough test for Liverpool. Slot highlighted the small margins that can determine outcomes in such games, noting that they were on the wrong side of those margins for two consecutive matches. He observed that momentum was difficult to maintain due to interruptions caused by Galatasaray's striker frequently going down during play.

Despite recent setbacks, Slot remains confident about his team's potential and believes they are close to regaining their top form. The upcoming match against Chelsea will be crucial as Liverpool aim to bounce back and regain momentum in their campaign.