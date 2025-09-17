Football Xabi Alonso Addresses Dani Carvajal's Dismissal As Kylian Mbappe Leads Real Madrid To Victory Xabi Alonso plans to discuss Dani Carvajal's red card during Real Madrid's Champions League opener. Kylian Mbappe scored twice, securing a 2-1 victory against Marseille. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 4:25 [IST]

Real Madrid's Champions League opener against Marseille saw Dani Carvajal receive a red card, nearly jeopardising their victory. Xabi Alonso plans to address Carvajal's actions after the defender was sent off for headbutting Marseille's goalkeeper, Geronimo Rulli. Despite this setback, Kylian Mbappe's two penalties secured a 2-1 win for Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu. Alonso expressed disappointment over Carvajal's conduct but praised Mbappe's performance.

Mbappe's contribution was crucial, cancelling out Timothy Weah’s early goal and scoring twice to ensure Madrid's win. His impressive record now stands at 50 goals in 64 appearances for the club, making him the fastest to reach this milestone since Cristiano Ronaldo. "He's in his best shape," Alonso remarked about Mbappe, who has also netted four goals in LaLiga this season.

Madrid dominated with an expected goals tally of 3.65 and 11 shots on target in the first half alone, marking their highest in a Champions League debut since 2003-04. The team ended with 15 shots on target overall. "The first half-hour was very good," Alonso noted, acknowledging the team's strong start despite Carvajal's dismissal complicating matters.

Marseille faced their fifth defeat against Real Madrid in European competitions, equalling their losses against Porto. Timothy Weah gave them hope with his goal, becoming the first Marseille player since Gabriel Heinze to score on a Champions League debut. However, they couldn't capitalise further even after Madrid were reduced to ten men.

Roberto De Zerbi expressed frustration over Marseille’s inability to press their advantage post-red card. "We played a good game," he said but lamented missed opportunities to push forward and create more chances after gaining a numerical advantage.

Alonso acknowledged his team's resilience despite playing with ten men for part of the match. He praised their determination and Champions League spirit that helped them secure victory without conceding further goals. This spirit allowed them to defend effectively and maintain control despite being a man down.

Madrid’s performance under Alonso showcased promise as they navigated through challenges to secure a win in his first Champions League match as manager. The team demonstrated both attacking prowess and defensive resilience, setting a positive tone for future matches under his leadership.