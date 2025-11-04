English Edition
Xabi Alonso Prioritises Focus Over Emotions Ahead Of Anfield Return With Real Madrid

Ahead of his return to Anfield with Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso emphasises the importance of maintaining focus and not letting emotions affect his performance. Reflecting on his impactful years at Liverpool, he aims to concentrate solely on the upcoming match.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Xabi Alonso is preparing to lead Real Madrid against Liverpool at Anfield, a place filled with memories from his playing days. Despite the emotional ties, Alonso is determined to keep his focus on the match. He acknowledges the significant impact Liverpool had on his career but insists on maintaining a clear head during the game. "I try not to let my emotions cloud my judgment; I want to focus on the game," Alonso stated.

Alonso's tenure at Liverpool was marked by success, including a Champions League victory in 2005. Reflecting on those years, he noted how they shaped him both as a player and a coach. "It influenced me a lot; it wasn't a trivial step," he said, emphasizing the valuable lessons learned under Rafael Benitez. These experiences continue to benefit him today.

Alonso Focuses on Game Before Anfield Return

The upcoming match marks the eighth Champions League meeting between Liverpool and Madrid since 2017-18. The Spanish club has dominated these encounters, winning five out of seven matches. This history adds another layer of intrigue to an already compelling fixture.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also set for an emotional return to Anfield, just four months after leaving Liverpool. He could become only the second Englishman to face Liverpool in the European Cup/Champions League after previously playing for them. Larry Lloyd was the first, back in 1978.

Alonso confirmed that Alexander-Arnold is fit and ready for action despite missing a recent match against Valencia due to injury recovery. "He's fine... he's available," Alonso assured, highlighting Alexander-Arnold's quality and importance to the team.

Alonso's approach remains consistent across all venues he revisits: focusing solely on his objectives without letting nostalgia interfere. "Then, whatever happens, happens," he remarked about managing emotions during such occasions.

As anticipation builds for this high-stakes clash, both teams are gearing up for what promises to be an exciting contest at Anfield. With key players like Alexander-Arnold ready to make their mark and Alonso steering Real Madrid with determination, fans can expect an engaging encounter between these two football giants.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 2:04 [IST]
