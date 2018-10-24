Alonso extends Chelsea stay till 2023

London, October 24: Marcos Alonso has signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea, the club announced on Wednesday.
The Spanish defender has enjoyed an excellent season thus far and has become a mainstay at full-back under new manager Maurizio Sarri, having already proved himself under Antonio Conte previously.
Since joining the club from Fiorentina in 2016, Alonso has made 92 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists, both as a wing-back and a full-back.
The 27-year-old helped the Blues win the Premier League in 2016-17 and claim the FA Cup last season.
"I am so happy to stay here longer and to keep playing for one of the best teams in the world," he said on the club's website.
"It's been a very good two seasons and I am looking forward to more."
Alonso previously had spells in England with Bolton and Sunderland.
The left-back, who began his career at Real Madrid, made his international debut in March this year and has won three caps to date.
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "We are delighted to be extending Marcos' contract.
"In the past two seasons he has developed into an important player for the club, demonstrating his outstanding ability and a fantastic attitude that has helped him become a Premier League champion and Spain international."
