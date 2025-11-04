Football Xabi Alonso Expresses Confidence In Florian Wirtz's Future Success At Liverpool Xabi Alonso believes Florian Wirtz will soon find his form at Liverpool following a high-profile transfer. Despite initial struggles, Alonso remains optimistic about Wirtz's adaptation and potential impact on the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Xabi Alonso is confident that Florian Wirtz will soon find his rhythm at Liverpool. Since his summer transfer from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £109.6 million, Wirtz has struggled to hit top form. Although he hasn't scored yet for the Reds, he did assist twice in their 5-1 Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt last month.

Wirtz is set to face his former coach Alonso when Real Madrid visits Anfield for a Champions League match on Tuesday. Under Alonso's guidance at Leverkusen, Wirtz excelled with 79 goal involvements—38 goals and 41 assists—in 119 appearances across all competitions.

Alonso believes it's only a matter of time before Wirtz showcases his potential at Liverpool. "I have no doubts, it's just a matter of time," Alonso stated. He emphasised that moving to Liverpool after spending his entire career in Germany presents a significant opportunity for Wirtz.

The transition requires adaptation, but Alonso sees Wirtz as a unique talent with competitive spirit. "He's a really special player," Alonso added, expressing hope that Wirtz will soon demonstrate his quality and class on the field.

Wirtz's upcoming match against Real Madrid offers him a chance to reunite with Alonso, who played a pivotal role in his development at Leverkusen. The playmaker thrived under Alonso's leadership, contributing significantly to the team's success during their time together.

Alonso acknowledged that one of the reasons he is present at Anfield is because of Wirtz's potential. While hoping not to see it against Madrid, he anticipates that Wirtz will soon display his abilities for Liverpool.

As Liverpool fans await Wirtz's breakthrough performance, the club remains optimistic about his future contributions. His past achievements under Alonso suggest that once settled, he could become an integral part of Liverpool's attacking force.