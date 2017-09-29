Alvaro Morata: The transfer report card for Chelsea record transfer

Bengaluru, September 29: Questions were raised when Chelsea signed Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid on a club-record deal this summer especially due to the fact that Chelsea wanted Romelu Lukaku more who had signed for Manchester United already.
When Morata signed, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and the management were already involved in a feud with Diego Costa, the club’s talisman in the last three seasons who helped the Blues win the Premier League twice.
So, Morata was pretty much signed as a replacement of Diego Costa which was a big ask from the Spaniard. However, the former Juventus star has passed with flying colours!
Getting the goals regularly
Morata is the perfect striker for a manager like Antonio Conte. The Spanish international boasts everything one demands from a centre-forward. He has a good burst of pace, a strong physique, excellent ability in the air and technically he is sound as well.
On top of that, Morata had played under Conte formerly at Juventus and knows the demands of the Italian. And it is quite safe to say that, he is delivering his best football already.
Quick adaptation
Very few players have adapted quicker than Morata did in the Premier League. The Spaniard formerly plied his trade in Serie A and La Liga but Premier League calls for much more to succeed and Morata has already found the formula.
After eight games in Chelsea colours, Morata has seven goals and 2 assists to his name in all competitions that includes his maiden Premier League hat-trick.
The verdict
On the basis of performance, Alvaro Morata has been the signing of the summer in the Premier League. The Spaniard has pulled all the strings in Chelsea colours and will only get better and better. On a scale of 1 to 10, the 24-year-old deserves 9.5 at least.