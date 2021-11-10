Football
Aminata Diallo taken into police custody over alleged link to attack on PSG team-mate

By Peter Thompson

Paris, Nov. 10: Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo was taken into police custody on Wednesday over an alleged link to an attack on one of her team-mates.

PSG confirmed Diallo confirmed Versailles Police had arrested Diallo, 26, following an incident last Thursday.

The French club did not name the player who was attacked and are assisting police to "clarify the facts."

A club statement said: "Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the club's player last Thursday evening.

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.

"Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women's team.

"Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take."

