Analyzing the game of Tammy Abraham of Chelsea

Kolkata, May 1: For several years, Chelsea had gained a dubious distinction as a club for loaning out young players.
It is important for big clubs to develop a very solid youth system and Chelsea managed to work on that, but what they were lacking was handing the opportunity to the talented young players.
If not Chelsea had opted to bring in Frank Lampard last summer as their new manager, the trend might have continued for many years to come.
Lampard's belief in youngsters has been the emergence of Tammy Abraham who has stunned the Premier League in his breakthrough campign.
Here, we will try to analyze the game of the 22-year-old
Hard work pays off
On May 11, 2016, the young dynamic forward made his Chelsea debut under Guus Hiddink in a 1–1 Premier League draw with Liverpool. A week later, he made his Stamford Bridge debut in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City and never appeared for the club since until this season. In these three years, he worked really hard on his development while on loan at clubs like Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa.
Exceptional movement
Abraham is blessed with an exceptional ability to make the right runs. His positioning is spot on more often than not and he always tries to make runs behind the channel. The Englishman is more about his movement off the ball and also has bags of pace to find himself at the receiving end of the killer passes made by his team-mates.
Key stats
Abraham has attempted a total of 57 shots this season in the Premier League this season and only kept 30 of them on target. His numbers in Champions League is also similar where he has eight shots on target out of 16 attempts.
Areas of improvement
Abraham is just 22 and is enjoying the breakthrough season. He still has a lot to learn and can certainly become a great striker in coming years. One of the areas where the Englishman would certainly want to improve will be his overall game.
Abraham is still a player very much in the process of development. He is indeed a really special talent and Lampard must be hailed for recognizing that. The 22-year-old can certainly prove to be a key figure for the Blues in years to come.