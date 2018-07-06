Andre Gomes under Arsenal radar

London, July 6: Arsenal are eyeing to make their fourth summer signing within a few days. According to various sources, Arsenal management is targeting Andre Gomes in this summer transfer window.
The 24-year-old Portuguese central midfielder want to leave Barclelona after not getting enough opportunities the previous season. There are several other top European clubs who are eyeing the Portuguese, including Chelsea. But it is seeming that, the Gunners are ahead of all the clubs to sign Gomes.
Gomes was part of the treble winning Benfica squad in 2013-14. After that he moved to Valencia. Gomes made 78 appearances for Valencia and scored 9 goals in all competitions in his two-season spell. With his good performance in the La Liga, Barcelona have agreed terms with Gomes.
He was regular for Barcelona in his first season and had scored three goals. But in the 2017-18 season, his chances diminished.
Hello #NYC 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/0bVPF11sph— André Gomes (@aftgomes) May 29, 2018
Gomes was in the Portugal's Euro squad in 2016 and Confederations Cup in 2017. He was also selected in the provisional World Cup squad but failed to make the cut. Unai Emery, the new Arsenal coach, seems to have taken an interest to bring Gomes to Arsenal.
The Gunners is likely to play 4-2-3-1 formation next season. Jack Wilshere is all set to leave the club and they need a central midfielder to play alongside Granit Xhaka. Arsenal have also enquired about Lucas Torreira and Max Meyer to play in the same position. But it seems that the deal of Gomes can be completed for £35 million.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends