World Cup winner Andre Schurrle joins Fulham on loan

Borussia Dortmund winger Andre Schurrle returns to Premier League with Fulham
Borussia Dortmund winger Andre Schurrle returns to Premier League with Fulham

London, July 26: Andre Schurrle, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, has joined Fulham on loan after falling out of favour at Borussia Dortmund.

The winger sat out Dortmund's International Champions Cup win over Manchester City last week, with the club confirming he was not involved after being "excused due to negotiations with another club".

Crystal Palace and AC Milan were also linked with the 27-year-old, who assisted the winning goal for Mario Gotze in the World Cup final four years ago, but it is Fulham - who gained promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs last season - who have won the race for his signature.

The former Wolfsburg and Chelsea man's success in top-flight has Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan excited about what Schurrle can bring to the newly promoted side.

"Andre has been a top target for us, as he has for other clubs throughout Europe, so I'm very happy that our pursuit was successful," Khan told the club's official website.

"He has vast experience, having played in the Premier League, the Bundesliga and with the German national team, including the squad that won the World Cup in 2014.

"We're ecstatic that we have reached an agreement to add Andre, given his impeccable credentials and his tremendous skill, and can't wait to see him in Fulham colours."

    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
