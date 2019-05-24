Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Another Champions League final loss would be hard on Klopp – Mourinho

By Opta
Jurgen Klopp has lost finals with Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund
Jurgen Klopp has lost finals with Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund

Bengaluru, May 24: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would find it tough to deal with another Champions League final defeat, according to Jose Mourinho.

Klopp's men are in the decider of Europe's premier club competition for the second straight season, facing Tottenham in Madrid on June 1.

The German saw his team suffer a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in last year's final, while his Borussia Dortmund side were beaten in the 2013 decider by Bayern Munich.

Mourinho, a two-time winner of the Champions League, said another loss for Klopp would hurt.

"If Jurgen wins it's an incredible achievement for him," Mourinho told Sky Sports News.

"If Jurgen doesn't win, you know... to lose three Champions League finals... phew... that has to be really, really hard, but he is a very positive guy, I'm sure he's just thinking about winning.

"Being a manager, and understanding what it means for a manager to play a Champions League final, there is always a negative side of it and the negative side is that one team will lose and one manager will lose."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is also yet to win a trophy at the helm of Spurs, although he has achieved top-four Premier League finishes in the past four seasons.

Mourinho believes a win at the Wanda Metropolitano could lead to a period of sustained success for Tottenham.

"Spurs are not winning titles and to win the first one would be fantastic and could lead to other domestic trophies because the Champions League is the biggest one of all," he said.

"Finals are not to play, finals are to win."

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue