Ansu Fati becomes Champions League's youngest goalscorer: Whom did he overtake to break the 22-year record?

Bengaluru, Dec. 12: Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati set the football world abuzz when he became Barcelona's second-youngest La Liga player ever in La Liga after appearing against Real Betis in August.
He also made club history by scoring twice in his first three La Liga games this season. But adding a cherry to the top, the youngster now has again written himself into the Champions League record books when he became the youngest player to ever score in the competition.
The Barcelona starlet was only 17 years and 40 days old when he scored the winner against Inter Milan which eventually knocked Antonio Conte and co out of the competition. He took just the one minute to score the goal coming on as a substitute in the 85th minute. The youngster was handed the opportunity due to the absence of several first-team stars with the club's qualification guaranteed. But yet again the Guinea-Bissau-born winger proved he is ready to shine at the highest level and compete against the best of the lot.
Scoring the goal, he outclassed several other youngsters who also achieved the feat at a young age. And here is the list of two other players whom he surpassed to achieve the honour:
Peter Ofori-Quaye - 17 years, 194 days
A relatively unknown name to world football but the Ghanaian forward etched his name into the history books when he came off the bench to score a sublime goal for Olympiacos aged just 17 years and 195 days. His team although lost 5-1 in the game but surely he made into the headlines. He was a big hot prospect back then, coming to Greece from Ghana. But he never really lived up to his early promise. He won six league titles with the Greek giants but could not make into any top club later after his release in 2003. He has a total of 30 UCL appearances to his name scoring three goals.
Mateo Kovacic- 17 years and 215 days
At just 26-year of age, the Croatian has already played for the likes of Inter, Real Madrid and Chelsea and it is sort of impossible unless you're a top player. His talent was first noticed in Dinamo Zagreb colours when he made his debut four months after his 17th birthday, against Real Madrid. That season Zagreb were absolutely embarrassed in the competition where they scored only thrice but conceded a whopping 22. Out of the three goals one player that found the back of the net was Kovacic who later progressed well enough to becoming Zagreb's youngest ever captain before moving to Inter Milan, Real and Chelsea respectively.
Notable mention of some other players who also scored their debut goals at a very early age:
Bojan Krkic: 17 years & 217 days
Cesc Fabregas: 17 years, 218 days
Martin Klein: 17 years & 240 days
Breel Embolo: 17 years & 263 days
Aaron Ramsey: 17 years & 299 days
Karim Benzema: 17 years & 355 days