Anthony Martial: I prefer to start games and show what I’m capable of

London, Nov 8: Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial has conceded that he is disappointed with continuously sitting on the bench and want to start more matches for the club, however, added that he is happier to be at Old Trafford than he was last season.
Martial persisted through a struggling second season with the Red Devils in 2016-17 under new manager Jose Mourinho, where he scored only eight goals in all rivalries after a stellar debut in 2015-16 which saw him score 17 goals in all competition.
However, the Frenchman has seemed to have found his scoring boot again this season and has been converted to a super-sub for manager Jose Mourinho this season where he has scored six goals so far, four from the bench as a substitute of another youngster Marcus Rashford.
His impressive form has seen him winning the October player of the month for Manchester United whereas he was also called up by France coach Didier Deschamps for the upcoming international friendly after nearly one year.
However, while talking about his role in the team, Martial claimed he is not fully content with the position as he implied that he could have produced a greater amount of an effect for United if he were starting every match.
However, he is currently happy with his recent performance and he believes if he continues to perform consistently he will be given a permanent role in the starting XI sooner rather than later.
“It’s easier to start the game,” Martial told SFR Sport.
“When you come off the bench, the other players are warmed up, they’re totally in the game, and you have to get into it straight away. I prefer to start the game, I have more time to get myself into the game.
“I have faith in my qualities, and I think the manager has confidence in me, too, so it’s up to me to continue putting in good performances, and if I do that, I think I’ll play a bit more.
“We all prefer to play, even if at United when I come off the bench, I make a difference. I prefer to start games and show what I’m capable of. When you score and you’re a forward, you’re happy. It’s going well. Even though I’m a substitute, I play often.
“I’ve played three, two games in the Champions League, I play one game in two. It’s going well. I’d like to play more - that’s going to come through my performances.”
Martial has made only five starts in total 11 appearances from the bench, however, has registered six goals and six assists in all competitions.