Are Liverpool's full-back duo the best in the world?

Bengaluru, Nov. 12: Liverpool made sure that they remain the pace setters of the Premier League title race with a 3-1 win against champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.
With the win, the Reds are now nine points clear of the back-to-back Premier League champions and eight points above of both Leicester City and Chelsea. It was a game Liverpool particularly never dominated but they ensured that they did what matters the most, that is finding the back of the net. And, the quality of each of Liverpool's three goals were magnificent to say the least.
The game had its fair share of controversies. One can hardly imagine the biggest game in English football at the moment without that kind of a buzz. Yes, Manchester City could have had a penalty with the ball hitting Trent Alexander-Arnold's right arm but neither the on-field referee nor his VAR team thought so and Liverpool hit the Cityzens back on the counter to score their first goal of the game and what a piece of sheer brilliance it was from Fabinho to score an 45-yard belter.
However, the buildup to the second goal of the Reds was a thing of beauty and showed why the Liverpool fullback duo are both the best in their respective positions in not only England but also the whole of Europe. The European champions absolutely destroyed the English champions in just six seconds in which there were four touches and three diagonal movements of the ball.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool's young Scouse hero started the move out of nowhere when he found his full-back partner on the other flank with a sensational cross-field pass with his weaker left foot and Andrew Robertson received the ball just the way he loves to. The Scotsman was on his full stride as he tried to execute an exquisite whipped cross into the area and he did that with absolute perfection. The ball had the perfect bounce and the perfect pace and all Mohamed Salah had to do was to just guide the ball with his head passed Claudio Bravo and he did his part with perfection as well.
Over the years, full-backs have always been underappreciated and often overlooked by many. But Jurgen Klopp has shown the world how to make the best use of the under-appreciated fullbacks and create havoc on a weekly basis through them. Liverpool full-back duo are more like wide playmakers and more often than not teams even of Manchester City's calibre are clueless of how to deal with them. At the moment, Liverpool's dull-back duo are the best in the world in terms of what they offer to the team creativity and attacking wise and Klopp deserves all the plaudits in the world for that.