Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Argentina lucky to be alive at Copa America – Scaloni

By
Lionel Messi
Argentina are only just alive at the Copa America and Lionel Scaloni accepts they are fortunate.

Belo Horizonte, June 20: Lionel Scaloni admitted Argentina were "lucky" to still be alive in the Copa America after a 1-1 draw with Paraguay on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi's second-half penalty cancelled out Richard Sanchez's goal in the Group B clash in Belo Horizonte.

But Argentina also needed goalkeeper Franco Armani, who saved a spot-kick from Derlis Gonzalez to earn his side their first point of the tournament.

Scaloni, whose team are facing a group-stage exit and need a win over Qatar on Sunday, said Argentina were fortunate.

"The solution is that we have to win. We are lucky to be alive," he told a news conference.

"We have to look more like the second half, but be more balanced and thus be able to manage the game."

The introduction of Sergio Aguero at half-time led to a more dangerous Argentina as the forward played alongside Messi and Lautaro Martinez.

But an unhappy Martinez was substituted in the 67th minute with what was later described as a glute injury.

"I don't know if it was the best version , but without a doubt it was the most dangerous," Scaloni said.

"Sergio entered very well."

Argentina remain bottom of the group on one point, behind Colombia (six), Paraguay (two) and Qatar (one) ahead of Sunday's games.

More COPA AMERICA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 26 - June 20 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue