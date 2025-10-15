Football Argentina vs Puerto Rico Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch International Friendly Match on TV and Online? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 4:15 [IST]

The reigning World Cup champions Argentina continue their preparations for the 2026 tournament with a second consecutive USA-based friendly against Puerto Rico on Tuesday (October 14).

Under Lionel Scaloni, the Albicelestes, currently ranked third in the FIFA standings, will look to maintain their unbeaten run in friendlies (13 straight wins since 2019) against a much lower-ranked opponent. Puerto Rico, sitting at 155th globally, enter this historic first-ever meeting fresh off a four-month international break after securing second round progression in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying with a 2-1 win over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in June.

For Charlie Trout's "Blue Hurricane," this represents a rare chance to measure themselves against elite opposition, though a competitive showing would be a notable achievement given their minnow status in the region. Expect Argentina to dominate possession and create chances at will, but Puerto Rico's organized defense could keep the scoreline respectable if they frustrate the South Americans early.Prediction: Puerto Rico 0-4 Argentina

Team News

The team has been without competitive action since June, so rotations may be minimal to build cohesion. Key forward Leandro Antonetti, who has five goals in 16 caps and plays club football in Portugal, is expected to lead the attack and could be supported by experienced campaigners like Javier Lalas (18 international goals) on the wings. Goalkeeper Sebastian Cutler, a 22-year-old from Villanova University, is likely to start ahead of Joel Serrano, preparing for a high-pressure debut against world-class finishers.

Scaloni is expected to rotate heavily after the Venezuela win, testing squad depth ahead of the World Cup defense while avoiding risks to fatigued stars. Midfielder Enzo Fernández has withdrawn due to a knee injury and returned to Chelsea for treatment, while young prospect Franco Mastantuono is out with a thigh issue.

Lionel Messi's participation remains uncertain; the Inter Miami captain scored twice in MLS action on Saturday but could be rested for the final regular-season game, potentially limiting him to a bench role here.

Giovani Lo Celso, scorer against Venezuela, is fit despite prior issues, and veterans like Nicolás Otamendi could anchor the backline. Scaloni has hinted at opportunities for emerging talents such as Giuliano Simeone and Valentín Barco.

Argentina vs Puerto Rico Predicted Playing XI

Argentina (4-3-3): Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Balerdi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Nico Gonzalez; Simeone, Lopez, Almada

Puerto Rico (4-3-3): Cutler; Rios, Cardona, Calderon, Paris; O'Neill, Diaz, Ydrach; Echevarria, Antonetti, Rivera

Argentina vs Puerto Rica Live Streaming and Telecast Details

India

The Argentina vs Puerto Rico match will not be Telecast or Live-Streamed anywhere in India. The match will start at 5:30 am IST on Wednesday (October 15).

USA

The Argentina vs Puerto Rico friendly match will be live-streamed on Vix, Fanatiz from 8 pm ET on Tuesday (October 14). The match will be telecast on beIN Sports from the same time.