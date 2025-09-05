England Aims For Victory Against Andorra In World Cup Qualifying Match At Villa Park

Football Argentina vs Venezuela Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi in WC Qualifiers Match? By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 1:38 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Argentina, the reigning World Cup and Copa America champions, face Venezuela at Estadio Más Monumental in Buenos Aires, aiming to maintain their lead in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, while Venezuela fights for a qualification spot.

Argentina lead with 35 points (11 wins, 2 draws, 3 losses), securing qualification, while Venezuela is seventh, eyeing a playoff spot. It promises to be an exciting encounter as Lionel Messi is poised to play his final match for Argentina on home soil.

Argentina vs Venezuela Team News

Argentina is boosted by the return of captain Lionel Messi, who missed recent matches but is now fit to lead the squad in what could be his final competitive home game for the national team.

However, the Albiceleste will be without key midfielder Enzo Fernández, who is serving a suspension, forcing coach Lionel Scaloni to adjust the midfield setup. Defensively, injuries to Lisandro Martinez (hamstring) and Facundo Medina (muscle strain) weaken the backline, with Giovanni Balerdi likely to step in alongside Nicolas Otamendi. Emiliano Martinez's status in goal remains uncertain due to a minor knock, potentially giving Gerónimo Rulli a rare start. On a positive note, forwards Lautaro Martinez and Julián Alvarez are in fine form, offering attacking potency alongside Messi.

Venezuela, under coach Fernando Batista, enters the match with a fully fit squad, a significant advantage as they aim to challenge the South American giants. Veteran striker Salomón Rondón, who has been a consistent goal-scoring threat, will lead the line, supported by the dynamic wing play of Yeferson Soteldo and Eduard Bello. The midfield, anchored by Cristian Casseres and José Martinez, provides balance, while defenders Yordan Osorio and Jon Aramburu are expected to be crucial in containing Argentina's potent attack. Venezuela's depth and recent form make them a dangerous underdog, with no reported injuries giving Batista flexibility in his selections.

Argentina vs Venezuela Predicted Playing XI

Argentina : Rulli (GK); Molina, Otamendi, Balerdi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister, Alvarez; Messi, La. Martinez.

: Rulli (GK); Molina, Otamendi, Balerdi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister, Alvarez; Messi, La. Martinez. Venezuela: Romo (GK); Aramburu, Osorio, Ferraresi, Navarro; Bello, Casseres, J. Martinez, Segovia, Soteldo; Rondón.

Argentina vs Venezuela Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Where to Watch ARG vs VEN on TV and Online?

India

The Argentina vs Venezuela World Cup qualifiers match will not be telecast or streamed in India. The match starts at 5 am IST on Friday.

UK

The Argentina vs Venezuela match will telecast Live on Premier Sports 1 at 11:30 PM GMT on Thursday, Sept 4.

USA

Live on Universo, TyC Sports, fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, ViX at 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, Sep 4. The match can also be live-streamed via Fanatiz.

Australia

Live on SBS at 10:30 AM AEST, Friday, Sep 5.

Bangladesh

The ARG vs VEN match can be streamed Live on FanCode app/website at 5:30 am Bangladesh time on Friday.