Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City: Rodri snatches dramatic win at the Emirates

By Jonathan Davies

London, Jan 1: Rodri struck a stoppage-time winner as Manchester City came from behind to snatch a dramatic 2-1 victory over 10-man Arsenal.

In the absence of manager Mikel Arteta following a positive COVID-19 test, Bukayo Saka put Albert Stuivenberg's Gunners ahead at the Emirates with a neat finish in the 31st minute.

However, Riyad Mahrez equalised from the penalty spot just before Gabriel Magalhaes was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

And there was to be one final twist in the third minute of stoppage time, as Rodri prodded home to give Pep Guardiola's side an 11th straight league win.

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 20:10 [IST]
