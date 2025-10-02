Football Arsenal Defeats Olympiacos 2-0 With Martinelli's Key Contributions In Champions League Match Gabriel Martinelli scored and assisted in Arsenal's 2-0 Champions League win against Olympiacos. His performance highlights his importance to the team this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

Gabriel Martinelli played a crucial role in Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Olympiacos during their first home game of the Champions League group stage. Starting this time, Martinelli quickly made his presence felt by scoring the opening goal in the 12th minute. Despite missing an earlier chance, he capitalised on Viktor Gyokeres' shot that hit the post, tapping it in to give Arsenal the lead.

Arsenal dominated the match at Emirates Stadium, generating 2.73 expected goals (xG) from 16 shots compared to Olympiacos' 0.51 xG from 10 attempts. Martinelli's performance was pivotal, as he had previously scored in Arsenal's win against Athletic Bilbao and equalised against Manchester City. His contributions have been significant this season, with three goals and one assist.

Bukayo Saka secured the win with a late goal after receiving a precise pass from Martin Odegaard. This goal came after Konstantinos Tzolakis made an impressive save to deny Odegaard earlier. David Raya also made a crucial stop to keep Arsenal ahead when Daniel Podence threatened to score for Olympiacos.

This match marked the first time Martinelli scored in consecutive Champions League games, showcasing his growing influence on the team. He has consistently found the net twice in each of his three Champions League seasons, highlighting his knack for performing on big stages.

Mikel Arteta would have hoped for a more comfortable evening after Martinelli's early goal, but Arsenal faced challenges throughout. Despite missed opportunities in attack, they managed to secure a vital win thanks to their resilience and key contributions from players like Saka and Odegaard.

The Gunners will aim to build on this momentum as they continue their Champions League campaign. With Martinelli leading by example, Arsenal fans can look forward to more exciting performances from their team in upcoming matches.