Arsenal and Southampton keen on Polish wonderkid Walukiewicz

Bengaluru, July 26: Premier League duo Arsenal and Southampton are keen on Polish teen sensation Sebastian Walukiewicz as per reports in England.
Polish media house Przeglad Sportowy claims the Pogon Szczecin centre-back is in the crosshairs of Unai Emery and Mark Hughes this summer.
The 18-year-old only made his first-team debut last season but is already being heralded as one of the best young players in Europe. Walukiewicz can also play as a defensive midfielder and has clocked up an impressive 31 appearances across Poland’s youth teams.
It’s said that Gunners and Saints scouts were in attendance for his club’s league clash against Miedz Legnica on Friday (July 20). They were impressed with Walukiewicz despite the ace being on the receiving end of a 1-0 scoreline.
Bids worth of £1million are now said to be in the works as interest heats up across the continent. Spanish side Espanyol and Italian side Chievo could also match any offers from the Premier League.
Arsenal have already signed a host of players this summer including players like Bernd Leno and Lucas Torreira. They have also signed experienced players like Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopoulos as the new manager Unai emery looks to strengthen his defence first.
Meanwhile, Southampton have also been shaking things up after splashing the cash on the likes of Jannik Vestergaard and Mohamed Elyounoussi. The Saints managed to survive narrowly last season and will be keen to make a solid comeback this campaign.
Both Arsenal and Southampton are good destinations for any young and promising player where they can aspire to have a good number of opportunities. Also, Premier League football is an added incentive for any player in the world which makes it hard for clubs like Chievo and Espanyol.