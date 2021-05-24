Arsenal and Tottenham showing interest in Roma youngster Ebrima Darboe: Things to know about him

Kolkata, May 24: Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly shown interest in AS Roma youngster Ebrima Darboe.
Not a popular name in the European circuit, here are a couple of things you need to know about the youngster.
From a migrant to professional footballer
The Gambian international's footballing journey has been nothing but a fairytale. At the age of 14, he left his parents and his family to escape from the war-torn country. He first arrived in Libya, before moving to Europe and then Italy. In Italy, he was allotted under the SPRAR project (Protection System for Refugees and Asylum Seekers) and started his football education in the amateur side Rieti. While playing there, he was noticed by some Roma scout and was offered a trial. He passed on the test and soon enrolled at the Rome academy in 2017. He made his debut for the youth team in 2019 and after impressing there now has been included in the senior side.
Time at Roma so far
Darboe was promoted to the first-team squad only this year, with his debut coming earlier this month. So far he has made only five appearances but in such a short time, he has impressed. He played against Manchester United in the Europa League and also played against arch-rivals Lazio in Serie A .
Playing style
The 19-year-old has been compared to Cesc Fabregas for his creativity. His ability to break up play, appreciate where space is and carry the ball forward has been remarkable, and he seems destined for a great future.
Transfer Fee
Darboe's current contract runs until 2023, but he is still on a youth contract with them. However, AS Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto is likely to reject any advances from the north London clubs for the youngster.