Arsenal and West Ham interested in Brondby talent Jesper Lindstrom: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, April 1: A growing number of young football players are recently coming out of the Scandinavian region and Brondby talent Jesper Lindstrom could be the latest name to join that list.
The one time Denmark international has been in fine form for the Danish club and apparently that has caught the eye of two Premier League sides Arsenal and West Ham as well Bundesliga high-flyers RB Leipzig.
Not so popular name in the European circuit yet, these are the couple of things you need to know about the young talent:
His career so far
Lindstrom has come through the ranks at the Danish club and broke into the first as an 18-year-old in 2018. Since then he has been a part of the first-team unit but the ongoing campaign has been his most productive season so far. He has scored nine goals and also assisted the same in just 24 league games which speak the volume of his exposure.
Playing Style
The youngster mostly plays as a number 10 and is a dynamic force in the final third. He is quick in taking positions in pockets of space and then affect the game through quick combinations with teammates. He can also play as a traditional striker if required.
Transfer Fee
The 21-year-old signed a new contract with the Danish club only last year, which runs till the summer of 2023. However, it is understood that he could be available for a fee in the region of €10million that could be tempting for any of his suitors.
Clubs Linked
As of now, Arsenal are keeping a close eye on him so are West Ham. Arsenal are seeking another playmaker this summer if they fail to land Martin Odegaard next summer. Lindstrom in that aspect could be a cheaper alternative. West Ham, on the other hand, want to add more quality to the side after a strong campaign. The 21-year-old may not be an instant starter on any of the sides but considering his talent, he looks to be a great option to invest in.