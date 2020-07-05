Arsenal hero Saka will never forget 'dream' week after battling Wolves win

Wolverhampton, July 5: Bukayo Saka admitted this is a week he will not soon forget after leading Arsenal to a 2-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux.
The 18-year-old, who signed a new long-term contract this week, broke the deadlock with his first Premier League goal before Alexandre Lacazette made the three points safe.
The opener was a special moment for a player who is realising a lifelong dream after establishing himself in Mikel Arteta's first-team plans.
"It's been a week I'll remember for my whole life," Saka told Sky Sports. "It's been a great week not just for me, but for the Arsenal fans. You can see what the manager's building and we're just really delighted with the results we're getting and that I can tie down my future here.
"I'm 18 and it's been a dream to play for this club. I came up from the academy this season. I just have to take it game by game, try to improve and, wherever the boss puts me, I have to try and give my best for the team. I'm grateful to be here. It's my dream."
Arsenal's win was their fourth in a row in all competitions and boosted their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.
It moved the Gunners to seventh, three points behind Wolves and six adrift of fourth-place Manchester United, although Chelsea could overtake the latter by beating Watford in Saturday's late kick-off at Stamford Bridge.
"It's very big," said Saka. "We knew how good Wolves are and how tough it was going to be here, and we fought for every ball and fought for every duel. We're just delighted to get the win. We just want to continue building some momentum.
"It was such a shift. I feel like everyone, you know, this is what we're improving on so much. We fought for each other, together, and that's why I feel we got it over the line.
"Even the subs that came on, they helped us so much – Joe Willock, Lacazette, Ainsley [Maitland-Niles], Lucas [Torreira] – they came on and gave us a boost. It feels like we're more together."