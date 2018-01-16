Arsenal and Chelsea chase Watford forward Richarlison

Bengaluru, January 16: Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea are locked in a battle over a deal to sign Watford sensation Richarlison in the Summer, according to reports.
Before arriving at Vicarage Road, the Brazilian was scouted by most of the top clubs including Manchester United and Chelsea. However, Marco Silva snatched him away in a hurry during the summer window.
Watford signed the 20-year-old talented attacker from Brazilian side Fluminense for £11.2million and the young Brazilian has proved to be a bargain buy after he has shown his dazzling display on the field with raw skills and creativity and has already notched up five goals and four assists.
Seeing his development, both the London clubs have reportedly held talks with his agent, however it is assumed that both of them are targetting him for a move in the summer.
Earlier, Watford boss Silva also admitted that he would not be surprised if bigger clubs came knocking for him, he could not guarantee if the Brazilian would stay at the club, which further ignited the rumours.
When asked about transfer interest in Richarlison, Silva said: “It's normal.
“We know our players are doing well and some are improving a lot.
“It's normal other clubs pay attention to them. After that it's the club's decision. The owner will decide what is best.”
Richarlison who is off to a fabulous start in English football has struggled in the last couple of games as the youngster has recently failed to find the back of the net.
But based on what we've seen until now, it looks like he has all the attributes that is required to play at highest level which both the clubs very much need a talent like this in the summer.