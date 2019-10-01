Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arsenal draw confirms Man United's worst ever Premier League start

By Jamie Smith
Ole Gunnar Solskjaers Manchester United have only won twice and collected nine points from seven games
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have only won twice and collected nine points from seven games

Manchester, October 1: Manchester United have made their worst start to a Premier League season after being held at home to Arsenal on Monday (September 30).

After seven matches of the 2019-20 campaign, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have only won twice and collected nine points.

They sit 10th in the table, only in the top half on goal difference, having amassed the same number of points as Burnley.

United have twice had 10 points on the board at this stage of the season, in the 2018-19 and 2013-14 campaigns.

Jose Mourinho lasted until December last term with Solskjaer installed as his replacement, initially on a temporary basis.

David Moyes limped through to April before being sacked in the 13-14 season, United's first campaign after Alex Ferguson's retirement.

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MUN 1 - 1 ARS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue