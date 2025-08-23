Eberechi Eze joins Arsenal: What Shirt will Eze wear at the Emirates? Check Wage, Contract details

Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming: Where and When to watch La Liga match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in a deal worth £67.5 million on Saturday (August 23), comprising a guaranteed £60 million plus £7.5 million in potential add-ons.

The English international midfielder, aged 27, had been a target for both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but the Gunners successfully hijacked Spurs' move following an injury to Arsenal's Kai Havertz. The transfer is set to mark a return to Arsenal for Eze, who was originally part of their youth academy before being released at age 13.

Eze's move to Arsenal was finalized swiftly after reports that Tottenham had reached agreements with both Palace and the player. However, Arsenal reignited their interest and made a decisive bid once Havertz's knee injury surfaced, accelerating their pursuit. Eze had two years left on his Crystal Palace contract and was expected to feature in Palace's Europa Conference League playoff before completing his medical with Arsenal. Ultimately, he did not play due to feeling unwell, signaling that the transfer was close to completion.

The £67.5 million deal makes Eze one of the most expensive signings for Arsenal this summer as the club has been very active in the transfer market. The signing bolsters Arsenal's attacking options, with Eze bringing creativity and flair as a midfielder capable of playing in multiple advanced positions. His addition addresses Arsenal's need for more attacking versatility following Havertz's injury.

Eze's return to Arsenal is a full-circle moment, as he is a lifelong Arsenal supporter and joins a squad looking to challenge for the Premier League title with a fresh blend of talent, including new signings like striker Viktor Gyokeres and midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

What will be Eberechi Eze's Shirt Number at Arsenal?

Eberechi Eze will wear the no. 10 at Arsenal and is likely to play against Liverpool. His arrival is expected to add a new dynamic to Mikel Arteta's squad, potentially playing on the left wing or in central attacking roles, providing speed, dribbling, and creative passing to complement the team's style of play.

Eberechi Eze: Contract Details and Wage

Eberechi Eze signs on a four-year contract at Arsenal with an option to extend it for another year. His wages at the moment is not confirmed, but it is certainly on the north of £100,000 per week at the North London club.