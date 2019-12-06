Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arsenal just need to 'dig out a win', says Ljungberg

By Dejan Kalinic
Freddie Ljungberg

London, December 6: Freddie Ljungberg believes Arsenal just need to "dig out a win" for confidence after their poor run continued with a defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Arsenal's winless run extended to nine games – their worst stretch since going 10 matches without a victory in 1977 – after suffering a 2-1 Premier League loss at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday (December 5).

But interim head coach Ljungberg feels one win could help turn Arsenal's season around, admitting his players looked "scared" during the first half against Brighton.

"That's the tough part. They looked very short on confidence, in the first half they were scared to get the ball, scared to move and were just standing still," he told a news conference.

"We need to talk about that but they need to, have to dig out a win and get some confidence because they can do it.

"They showed it in the second half, I think we did that really well for 20 minutes. It's hard to say that when you lose at home but they were very good in that spell."

After Alexandre Lacazette cancelled out Adam Webster's opener, Neal Maupay scored an 80th-minute winner for Brighton to leave Arsenal 10th in the table.

Ljungberg believes his team, who visit West Ham on Monday (December 9), are feeling the pressure amid their poor run of form.

"I think it's obvious that nervousness from the crowd can affect football players no matter what quality you have," he said.

"They're human beings like everyone else, they want to do well and they feel the pressure but that's something we need to work on.

"If we dig out a win, we can get there like I said. They showed that in the second half."

More ARSENAL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ARS 1 - 2 BHA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue