Arsenal's Grit Recognised By Trossard Following Narrow Victory Against Crystal Palace

-myKhel Team

Arsenal's recent victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium has further solidified their position at the top of the Premier League. Leandro Trossard praised the team's determination after their 1-0 win, which extended their winning streak to seven games across all competitions. Eberechi Eze scored the decisive goal against his former club, showcasing Arsenal's strength in set pieces.

The Gunners have been particularly effective from set plays this season. They have scored 11 goals from such situations in the Premier League, leading the league and surpassing Chelsea's nine. This accounts for 69% of their total goals in the 2025-26 campaign, marking a record high for any club in a single Premier League season.

With Manchester City and Liverpool both losing over the weekend, Arsenal now enjoys a four-point lead at the top of the table. This advantage highlights their strong form and ability to capitalise on rivals' slip-ups.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner expressed mixed feelings after their narrow defeat. "It's a mixture of frustration about the result and being proud of the performance, especially in the first half," he told Sky Sports. Despite losing two consecutive away matches, Glasner noted that his team showed progress by being competitive against Arsenal.

Trossard shared his thoughts on Arsenal's current form with Sky Sports: "We're really pleased with the win and another clean sheet. We need to keep going." He acknowledged that patience is key during matches as they can score at any moment, especially from set-pieces.

Arteta's Impact

Mikel Arteta's influence on Arsenal has been significant. His leadership has helped them maintain consistency and improve each season. Trossard commented on this progress: "It's hard to put a finger on it [why we are doing particularly well this season] but every season we learn more and more."

Palace's recent away form contrasts sharply with their previous record of only two losses in 18 away games (W9 D7 L2). Glasner emphasised that giving Arsenal any opportunity could be costly, as seen with Eze's goal following a defensive lapse.

The Gunners' ability to remain unbeaten in terms of conceding three goals over 100 consecutive matches is noteworthy. This achievement places them alongside Manchester United as one of only two English league teams to reach such a milestone.

Arsenal aims to continue their winning momentum while addressing areas for improvement. Their focus remains on securing victories consistently throughout the season.