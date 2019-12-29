Arsenal inches closer in their pursuit of Leipzig’s French defender

Bengaluru, Dec. 29: Arsenal are not expected to spend big money in the January window but seemed to have gotten a big boost in one of their transfers.
Arsenal so far have had a turbulent time in the Premier League and going by their squad assessment so far, the North London side surely need some reinforcement in the coming January window. Their biggest concerned area this Summer was the defence. But despite signing two names over there, Celtic’s left-back Kieran Tierney and Chelsea’s David Luiz situation has not improved.
They now look to repair the damage again in January and one of their targets of Summer reportedly has given the club some hope.
The North London side as per reports are keeping tabs on Dayot Upamecano's situation at RB Leipzig after it emerged that the highly-rated central defender could become available in the upcoming January transfer window.
RB Leipzig reportedly are willing to let the centre-back leave for £40million if they can secure Tanguy Kouassi from PSG.
The teenager has also reportedly been in discussions with other top sides, but Leipzig reportedly as of now are in the driving seat.
Should that move be completed as anticipated, then it will allow Upamecano to move away, with Arsenal one of the clubs being heavily linked with a move for the 21-year-old.
Upamecano was believed to be one of Arsenal's probable targets in Summer but with him having a fee around £86m (€100m), they backed out then. But the German side reportedly are now willing to cash in on him and as a result, the Gunners could be in with a chance of signing him in the upcoming January transfer window.
Can he settle the Arsenal backline?
Arsenal are mayhem at the back, with defenders like David Luiz, Sokratis, and Shkodran Mustafi nowhere near at the level envisioned in a top side.
The North Londoners have been crying out for a leader who can make an impact in the heart of the defence and French defender can be the one. However, there are some concerns around him as well. He has played very little football in the past year and has struggled with a lot of injury problems. The Frenchman only featured in 15 games last season, due to a knee injury that kept him out on the sidelines for over four months and he surely would face tougher opponents in England over there.
He has the quality to overcome it but the main question is if he can adapt to the side quickly and become a consistent force at Arsenal. Nevertheless, to get him on board Arsenal have to spend a big fortune surely despite Leipzig's planning of life without him. He certainly as of now looks the much better option to go along with David Luiz and Sokratis with Mustafi expected to depart.