Arsenal join the race for Brazil Under-17 star Alan

Bengaluru, October 24: Arsenal are looking to sign Brazil Under-17 star Alan Guimaraes from the clutches of Real Madrid, according to reports.
The Palmeiras attacking midfielder had reportedly agreed verbally to join Real Madrid in the summer but is claimed that Arsenal are looking to enter the bidding war for the wonderkid.
Liverpool and Manchester United are also said to be eyeing up £50million bids for the talented attacking midfielder who in many ways resembles Philippe Coutinho.
AS claimed last week that Alan will link up with Los Blancos next summer after he turns 18.
In May, it was confirmed international team-mate Vinicius Junior will sign from Flamengo in July 2019 as Bernabeu chiefs look to poach Brazil's best talent.
Highly-rated midfielder Alan began his career in the Sao Paulo youth team before switching to Palmeiras despite interest from Inter Milan.
He has a £44million release clause but Real Madrid are looking to get him at a lower price. Their chances will boosted by the fact Alan's contract runs out in 2019.
Real Madrid have been pursuing the talent for some time, with fellow Brazilians Marcelo and Casemiro making it big for the Champions League winners.
Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with another Brazil starlet after he bagged three goals from the first four games of the ongoing under-17 World Cup.
Playing alongside Alan, Lincoln has emerged as one of the world's leading young stars and could be available for £36million.
A deal would take Los Blancos spending to over £100million but they would secure three potential world-beaters after missing out on Neymar to rivals Barca.
Brazil will be up against England in the semi-final of the u-17 World Cup on Wednesday (October 25) and all eyes will be on the game that was rescheduled to the beautiful and renovated Salt Lake Stadium.