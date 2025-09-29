Tilak Varma Hails Match-Winning Knock in Asia Cup 2025 Final as "One of the Most Special of My Life"

Football Arsenal's Dramatic Comeback Against Newcastle: Arteta Highlights Team Spirit And Character Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal for their resilience in a thrilling comeback against Newcastle United. Trailing late in the match, the Gunners showcased determination and skill to secure a vital victory. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 2:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's resilience after their dramatic comeback against Newcastle United. The Gunners were trailing 1-0 at St James' Park until the 84th minute, thanks to Nick Woltemade's header. However, Arsenal's set-piece prowess shone through when Mikel Merino equalised, and Gabriel Magalhaes secured a last-minute winner in stoppage time.

Arteta expressed his delight with the team's determination and spirit. "To win in the manner that we have done, what a feeling!" he stated. He emphasised that football is about emotions and experiences, and this victory was a testament to their growth. "The way we played and performed and competed; the chances we generated, we deserved to win," Arteta added.

The victory marked Arsenal's second-latest comeback in a Premier League match since their 3-1 win over Norwich City in April 2013. Gabriel's goal, timed at 95 minutes and 45 seconds, was their second-latest away winner on record, following Declan Rice's goal against Luton Town in December 2023.

Merino, who scored the equaliser, is Arsenal's leading scorer in all competitions this year with nine goals. Four of these goals have been headers, making him the top Premier League player for headed goals in 2025. Merino echoed Arteta's sentiments about the team's perseverance paying off.

"Every single Premier League game is an opportunity for us," Merino said. He highlighted that each match is not just about points but also about showcasing the club's character and mentality. "There's no better place than here, no better way than the way we have done it coming back from a really difficult situation," he remarked.

The Spaniard also praised Gabriel’s decisive goal as a testament to their set-piece strategy and mental fortitude. "Other teams might lose belief if they don't score from corners," he noted. "But for us, it's about maintaining our level." The final corner resulted in a goal, which made him very happy.

This victory was significant for Arsenal as it demonstrated their ability to compete at high levels consistently. Arteta described it as a statement win against a formidable opponent like Newcastle United. "You have to come to this place and you have to win," he said, acknowledging the challenge they faced.

The match highlighted Arsenal’s growth under Arteta’s leadership as they continue to build on their strengths and learn from each experience on the field.