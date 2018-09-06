Arsenal and Liverpool target dismisses Bayern Munich links

London, Sep 6: Stuttgart and France defender Benjamin Pavard has denied he has agreed to join Bayern Munich, giving a hope to his suitors Arsenal and Liverpool that he could still join them.
The French World Cup winner was one of the biggest stars of Russia and scored a goal of the tournament against Argentina, sparking talks of a big summer move to England.
The 22-year-old has insisted that he is happy at Stuttgart, but the Frenchman has given his Premier League admirers a huge boost admitting he could leave the Bundesliga next year.
Ahead of the world champions' UEFA Nations League game with Germany, he told L’Equipe: “I did not sign anything at all (with Bayern).
“You are the journalists who say that I signed (for Bayern).
"I'm in Stuttgart, I'm fine there. My career plan was to stay one more season in Germany.
“I am in a very big German club, with fantastic fans.
“This club is a family, that's what I need and that's what I like about this club. I'm very good there.
"It's true that the World Cup came faster than expected, nobody expected it, not even me at the very beginning."
The 12-cap international, who operated at right-back for France in Russia can also play in central defence, has a contract at the Mercedes-Benz Arena until 2021.
He began his career at Lille before moving to Germany two years ago, and he has made 57 appearances for Die Roten.
Reports earlier this week claimed that both Liverpool and Arsenal have a strong interest in the young and versatile defender while a few German outlets claimed that he is Bayern bound but the player himself has now quashed those rumours.
It will surely act as a boost to the two Premier League sides who both need defensive reinforcements especially Arsenal.