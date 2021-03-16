Arsenal looking to sign Fulham prodigy for free: One for the future?

Bengaluru, March 16: Mikel Arteta is looking to make major changes at Arsenal next Summer with a bigger squad overhaul in mind.
After slowly getting his feet under the table the Arsenal manager is considered to be preparing himself for a busy summer transfer window once again. Therefore, most of the attention will revolve around their first-team additions.
But as per reports, they are also eager to improve the academy in a way that it continues to produce players that can become a mainstay in the senior team in the future. The Gunners for that reason have always scouted extensively to sign the best talents in England and for that reason, they have recently been linked with Fulham’s youth prodigy Ibane Bowat.
Who is Ibane Bowat?
The young centre-back currently plies his trade with the Fulham youth academy and is regarded as one of the most talented players to come out of their ranks in recent years. However, he is yet to be included in the senior set-up. He helped the Cottagers win the Premier League South at the under-18 level last season and continues to make progress in that rank this term. However, he is likely to make a jump to U-23 before the end of the season too and maybe to the senior team if Fulham retain his service.
Playing Style
Ibane mostly plays on the left-hand side of the centre back but he can also play as a left-back. So far, he has made quite an impression with his composure and height that makes him a threatening presence at the heart of the backline.
Transfer Situation
The 18-year-old is currently on scholarship terms at Fulham means other teams can sign him and allow the fee to be determined by a tribunal. Fulham however are ready to hand him his first professional deal but considering the huge interest in him, they may face challenges retaining his service. Not only Arsenal, the likes of Everton and West Ham also have reportedly shown interest in him.
One for the future?
In Ibane, Arsenal could land a promising defender, who could make a jump to the senior side pretty soon. Arteta has shown that he is ready to provide chances to younger talents in his system and it could tempt the youngster over a move. The Gunners have recently parted ways with the likes of Mustafi, Sokratis without getting a replacement hence, if Ibane continues his development, he may get a chance to fill the gap if a transfer is materialised.