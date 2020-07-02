Arsenal monitoring Levante midfielder Enis Bardhi: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, July 2: Mikel Arteta is set to be busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to overhaul the squad he acquired from Unai Emery.
Making some addition in the midfield is believed to be something of a priority for the Arsenal boss.
Therefore, unsurprisingly the Spanish tactician has been linked with several profiles and the latest name that adds up into the list is Levante midfielder Enis Bardhi.
The North Macedonian midfielder is surely something of an unknown quantity for most hence here are a couple of things you need to know about the player:
Career so far
The Levante midfielder started from the very bottom and only secured a move to the La Liga side in the summer of 2017. He started his career in North Macedonia with the Shkupi youth team, before earning a move to Brondby in the summer of 2013.
Later he plied his trade in Swedish second division with KSF Prespa Birlik and then in Hungary with Ujpest. His football in Europe apparently caught the eye of Levante who was signed by the side after 80 league appearances and 19 goals for just £1.3 million. At the international stage, he, however, has been a regular. He has 26 caps for North Macedonia.
Player Profile
Bardhi is pretty versatile anywhere in the midfield. He is mostly a central midfielder but can also play behind the striker. Manager Paco Lopez, however, this season has mostly used him on the left-wing.
He has been used as an inside forward who tends to cut inside, dribble and shoot from distance. He's scored four goals and weighed in with three assists in 26 La Liga appearances thus far. It is a decent number given he plays in a team which fights in the lower mid table. But at the age of just 24-year, he still has enough time to improve on that number.
How much could he cost?
Arteta is likely to be handed a limited budget in the Summer. But the Levante man could be getable given the Spanish side also need cash during the pandemic crisis. He is under contract until 2022 and has an option to extend the deal for another two years, so the club could be in a strong position to ask for a huge amount. But the amount is unlikely to be over the top.
Other clubs linked
Apart from Arsenal, Serie A side Fiorentina are also rumoured to be in the queue for the player while there is also interest from Bundesliga as well, as per reports.