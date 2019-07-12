Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arsenal overtake Spurs in the chase for Real Madrid wonderkid

By
Arsenal overtake Spurs in the chase for Real Madrid wonderkid
Arsenal Boss Unai Emery

Bengaluru, July 12: North London giants Arsenal have reportedly overtaken their arch rivals Tottenham to move into pole position in the race for Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos.

The 22-year-old Spaniard is still on holiday after helping Spain lift the European U21 Championship last month.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has deemed the midfielder surplus to requirements with the club ready to listen to offers for him.

And reports in Spain claim that Arsenal manager Unai Emery is plotting a loan swoop to bring the star to North London.

The Gunners and Spurs are just two of several teams interested in the youngster.

Ceballos has publicly stated he will prioritise a move to a side that can offer him the most playing time following a campaign that resulted in just 13 La Liga appearances.

Emery has a limited budget at his disposal this summer after failing to qualify for the Champions League and a few good loan deals could prove to be useful for the Gunners.

And with just £45m to spend, he is believed to be favouring a loan arrangement with a later option to buy for the versatile attacker as he looks to replace the departed Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey.

But that could prove to be a stumbling block as Real look to balance the books after a heavy transfer outlay over the close season.

And the Los Blancos are also claimed to want a buy-back option included as part of any possible package.

Despite those factors, Emery knows he can offer the former Betis star his desired gametime, at least certainly more than their rivals Spurs can.

The Spaniard said earlier this summer: “The most important thing in this life is to be happy and it is something that can only be achieved by playing 40 games a year.

“My personal goal for next season is to play 40 games, to get comfortable with myself at all times. Wherever it is, but in a place where I can feel valued.”

And after helping his country to glory in June, he provided a further boost to the Gunners hopes of landing him by admitting a move abroad would hold no fear.

Ceballos said: “What I know is that I want to enjoy next year and I am open to try new experiences, I am not afraid.

“I know that next year I have a very nice challenge ahead. I would like to try new things and, above all, enjoy a lot.”

More ARSENAL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Final - July 14 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli, Shastri to face CoA grilling
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 13:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue