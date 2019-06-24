Football

Arsenal set sights on former Newcastle flop

By
Marseille winger Florian Thauvin (left) set for Premier League return?
Bengaluru, June 24: North London giants Arsenal are keen on Marseille star winger Florian Thauvin as per reports in England.

Reports in England claim that the Newcastle flop could be set for a stunning Premier League return this summer. The Gunners are desperate to sign a new winger after Denis Suarez failed to fire on loan from Barcelona. However, Unai Emery has so far had no luck chasing his first two options.

Bournemouth ace Ryan Fraser looks set to stay put after the Cherries made it clear he was not for sale. While Belgium international Yannick Carrasco is deemed too expensive at £30million. And Thauvin is now said to be in Emery’s sights, with Marseille reportedly ready to sell some of their biggest names to comply with Financial Fair Play.

The 27-year-old was part of Didier Deschamp’s World Cup-winning France squad last summer. And the 26-year-old has scored an impressive 52 goals during his second spell at Ligue 1 giants Marseille. However, Thauvin is best remembered by Premier League fans for a dismal six months at Newcastle, where he failed to score a single goal in 13 league matches.

It remains to be seen if he fancies trying his luck in England again as a more experienced and matured footballer. But Arsenal will first have to negotiate a price with Marseille, who are said to be looking for £45million which currently puts Thauvin out of Emery’s price range.

Arsenal lack quality in the wide areas of the pitch and can benefit from Thauvin if he can replicate his form for Marseille but the Gunners will need to splash the cash in order to get him from the French outfit who are known to be tough negotiators.

Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 11:33 [IST]
