Arsenal set sights on German keeper Timo Horn

Bengaluru, January 16: Arsenal fans may finally have some good news involving transfers after a very long time as the Gunners plan to reolve their goalkeeping issues.
It has been doom and gloom for the Gunners faithful with Francis Coquelin sold to Valencia already and talisman Alexis Sanchez's impending exit to one of the Manchester clubs also very close.
However, things could be on the up if FC cologne face the drop from Bndesliga at the end of the season which looks increasingly likely.
The Germans are currently propping up the table with just nine points from their 18 games this season and look almost certain to go down.
But that could see a host of their top stars flogged at a cut price due to the fact they have relegation release clauses.
The Gunners have been linked with a move for 6ft 4in goalkeeper Timo Horn who is rated very highly despite his side struggling at the bottom of the table.
The German would be available for the bargain price of just £5.4million if Cologne are relegated.
Horn has been seen as a good replacement for Petr Cech who has come in for some criticism from fans this season.
The Czech Republic international has been far from his best this season for the Gunners and has come under severe criticism from the fans as well as the media.
Horn was formerly a target for Liverpool in 2016 but he snubbed a move and the Reds chose to sign Loris Karius instead.
The Gunners will also be encouraged by the fact Horn admitted last year that he is a fan of the North London club.
A brilliant shot-stopper and also very efficient with the ball at his feet, Horn could be the long-term keeper of the Gunners and will also come cheap for a player of his caliber.
At 24, he will only improve over the course of time and Arsenal would get a brilliant deal out of him if they can manage to tie him down.