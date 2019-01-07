Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Arsenal snubbed by former Real Madrid defender Pepe

By
pepe

Bengaluru, January 6: Arsenal have been handed a huge blow by former Real Madrid defender Pepe as the veteran centre-back has reportedly agreed to join Thiery Henry's Monaco rejecting a deal from the Gunners.

The 35-year-old became a free agent in December when Besiktas mutually agreed to terminate his contract and since then has been linked with several top sides.

Arsenal who are having defensive issues, following Rob Holding's season-ending injury reportedly approached the defender as a short-term fix and cheap addition.

But according to reports in France, rejecting the proposal, the three times UCL winner have now apparently given a green signal to a move to France with him joining Henry at Monaco which is fighting relegation.

Pepe will be the third senior player after Fabregas and Naldo to join 19th placed Monaco with Henry looking to push in the required experience in the team in his attempts to drag the club away from relegation trouble in Ligue 1.

Monaco already signed Naldo from Schalke last week while Fabregas' move to Monaco is expected to be complete by this week after he bid an emotional farewell to Chelsea on Saturday after helping the English side overcome Nottingham Forest.
Fabregas and his agent, Darren Dein, reportedly has already travelled to Monaco with the principality for a meeting with club president Vadim Vasilyev and a deal could soon be announced.

Meanwhile, Arsenal following the snub from Pepe have reportedly turned their attention towards Juventus defender Medhi Benatia.

The Gunners are set to lose star midfielder Aaron Ramsey next Summer as a free agent after he rejected a contract proposal. With six months left until he is freed, Ramsey is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club ahead of a summer move and according to reports, Juventus have completed personal terms with the Wales international. Juventus looked for an immediate deal in January but reportedly agreed to wait till next Summer.

Arsenal have maintained their stance suggesting they are not ready to let go of the 28-year-old mid-season. However with the current situations apparently they could now consider sanctioning Ramsey's early departure in January should Moroccan international Benatia be involved in the deal.

Benatia has been playing at Juventus for the past two and a half years, having joined the club on a season-long loan in 2016 before making the move permanent but has been a backup player in the team mainly. He has not played for the Old lady since November and now could be set for a January move.

The 32-year-old defender attains a vast experience and might be a cheeky addition in solving Unai Emery's issues in defence immediately.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bigger than 1983 WC win: Shastri
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 14:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue