Arsenal to spend £15m on championship defender in January

Bengaluru, November 26: Arsenal are weighing up a January bid for Championship defender Ezri Konsa who has impressed the scouts in Brentford colours this season, according to reports.

The 21-year-old defender was signed from Charlton for £2.85million in June, but after following the defender regularly, Arsenal’s scouts reportedly have assumed that the 6 feet tall centreback has what it takes to step up to the big level.

The centre-back is London-born, having being raised and schooled in Newham and already have represented the Three Lions in the Under-21 section. He also won the U20 World Cup in 2017 and was an unused substitute when England beat Venezuela in the final.

A versatile defender, who can play as the fullback and centre-back as well as a defensive midfielder has been an ever-present in the Brentford side who are targeting a playoff spot this season. He has played a total 17 matches this season and according to WhoScored, has made 0.8 tackles, 1.4 interceptions, 3.6 clearances and 0.5 blocks per game on average which is quite impressive given the defender is still developing his game.

Konsa has also been a target of Premier league sides earlier too. The young English defender was targeted by Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2018 when he was still at Charlton but he chose to move to Brentford instead.

Meanwhile, not only a defender, at the other end of the pitch, the Gunners are also said to be looking at an attacking addition with young Belgian winger Leandro Trossard from Genk.

A left winger who can also play as forward has been a sensation in Belgian league this term and already has netted 15 goals in 18 games this season for his club. Arsenal are said to be looking at the possibility to sign him January and as per his agent, there have been positive talks lately.

“I contacted representatives from Arsenal and Tottenham,” Comhair said.

“At Spurs, nobody wanted to confirm that Trossard is an option, but Arsenal did. They told me Leandro has a very interesting profile for them and that they’ve been following him since August.

“They also added it was a good choice to stay at Genk for another year. They ended the phone call with 'They are keeping a close eye on him’.”

FullTime: BEN 1 - 0 DEL
    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 13:24 [IST]
